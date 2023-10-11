Browns QB Deshaun Watson still not practicing with shoulder injury; status for Sunday's game unclear

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is not practicing again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status for Sunday's game against unbeaten San Francisco in question.

Watson, who sat out Cleveland's game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.

He had been expected to return this week following the team's bye, but has been kept out of two practices.

Watson did not do his normal Wednesday availability with reporters before practice. He was briefly in the locker room before grabbing a couple of items and leaving.

The Browns have repeatedly said Watson's shoulder is structurally sound.

Watson got hurt on a running play in a Sept. 24 win over Tennessee. The team expected him to play the next week against the Ravens, but he couldn't throw more than a few yards and was ruled out just before kickoff.

If Watson can't play against the 49ers (5-0), P.J. Walker, who has made seven starts in three seasons as Carolina's backup, is a potential option. Coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Walker is now the backup.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson made his NFL debut before the bye week and was roughed up by the Ravens, who intercepted him three times and sacked him four times in a 28-3 rout.