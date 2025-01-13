Botched handoff by Baker Mayfield and late failures by Bucs' offense contribute to playoff loss

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield sat on the bench wearing a baseball cap with his head down, unable to do anything to keep the Washington Commanders from ending Tampa Bay’s season.

The quarterback’s fourth-quarter fumble led to a touchdown that gave the Commanders a short-lived lead. The inability of the Buccaneers’ high-powered offense to produce more than a tying field goal on the next possession set the stage for a quick exit from the NFL playoffs.

Zane Gonzalez’s third field goal, a 37-yarder that deflected off the right upright as time expired, gave Washington a 23-20 victory in the wild-card round Sunday night, leaving the Bucs to ponder what might have happened if Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense hadn’t held the ball for the final 4:41.

The Bucs (10-8) won six of their final seven games during the regular season to rebound from a four-game skid and win the NFC South for a franchise-best fourth consecutive season.

They also closed strong a year ago before winning a playoff game at home and losing to Detroit on the road in the divisional round.

“It’s disappointing because I believe in this team,” Mayfield said. “There’s a lot to be proud of. But in this moment, that’s hard to see.”

Mayfield completed 15 of 18 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, but a botched handoff attempt to receiver Jalen McMillan gave the Commanders life after the Bucs' defense stopped Washington on downs to cling to a 17-13 lead.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts while speaking at a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Commanders in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

“We were supposed to run a jet sweep. I don’t know whether it was the handoff, or after the handoff they got discombobulated. You can’t give up field position like that and give them that kind of position,” coach Todd Bowles said.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner recovered the fumble at the Tampa Bay 13, setting up Daniels’ second touchdown pass to put the Commanders up 20-17.

Mayfield drove the Bucs to the Commanders 12. The drive fizzled when the quarterback was stopped for no gain on a run up the middle on second-and-1 and Bucky Irving was dropped for a 2-yard loss on third down.

Chase McLaughlin’s 32-yard field goal tied it, but Tampa Bay never got the ball back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, fumbles the ball, which was recovered by Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner, during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

“The defense had just done a hell of a job getting us the ball,” Mayfield said. “It’s unfortunate, but that falls on me.”

The loss came four months after the Bucs ruined Daniels’ NFL debut with a 37-20 victory in the season opener.

“Obviously it’s disappointing. You don’t want the season to end like this. But we don’t point fingers,” Bowles said. “We had our chances to win, but obviously it wasn’t good enough.

“We think we have a very good football team when everybody’s clicking on all cylinders,” the Tampa Bay coach added. “The effort was outstanding. We hung together all year. We’ve been through some things. We’ve got to eat it, take it on the chin and get better in the future.”