SportsFootball

Bills rule out receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Christian Benford for game against Dolphins

By The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills ruled out receiver Amari Cooper and starting cornerback Christian Benford from their game against division rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Cooper is sidelined with an injury to his left wrist, and is missing his first game with Buffalo three weeks after being acquired in a trade with Cleveland. Benford is also out with a wrist injury sustained in practice this week. Meantime, the AFC East-leading Bills (6-2) welcomed back starting linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral) and receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) after both missed one game.

The Dolphins (2-5) are without starting safety Javon Holland (hand/knee) after previously ruling out defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye) and cornerback Kader Kohou (neck).

