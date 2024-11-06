Bills bring in defensive reinforcements with return of tackles Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jordan Phillips is no stranger to leaving the Bills to continue pursuing his football career elsewhere whether by choice or circumstance.

What’s also true about the 10th-year defensive tackle, is becoming accustomed to happily wind up back in Buffalo when the opportunities arise.

That was the case for Phillips on Wednesday in rejoining the Bills for a third time. He signed a day after being released by the Dallas Cowboys over what Phillips said were differences he had with the team for spending the past seven weeks on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

“Seeing the smiles, and being actually wanted, it’s a hell of a drug, you know what I mean? You can do a lot for people when it’s in the right environment,” said Phillips, who said he's fully healed. “I’m an acquired taste, and (the Bills) like my taste.”

That was the case in 2018, when the Bills claimed Phillips off waivers after the Dolphins lost patience in the inconsistent play of the 2015 second-round pick. After leaving the Bills to cash in on free agency with Arizona in 2020, Phillips was back in Buffalo for another two-year stint in 2022, before not being re-signed last spring.

“Don’t feel like I left, so yeah, I’m happy about it. Ready to get to work,” he said.

Joining Phillips in coming back to Buffalo was defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who signed a day after being released by the Cleveland Browns. Jefferson is a nine-year player, who spent the 2020 season in Buffalo.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (72) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

“I had some options. But I definitely wanted to come back here,” Jefferson said. “Winning culture. They know me. They know my skill set. And it seemed like a great fit, great opportunity.”

Familiarity with the defense should help each player’s transition, as Buffalo (7-2) prepares to play at Indianapolis (4-5) on Sunday.

With limited salary cap space, the Bills focused on shoring up an inconsistent and injury-depleted run defense to help clinch a fifth straight AFC East title and beyond in the playoffs.

Starting linebacker Matt Milano (torn left biceps) has been out since August, and not expected back until next month. Rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and edge rusher Dawuane Smoot are also on IR with wrist injuries, with both set to return next month also.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Seattle. The Bills won 31-10. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Buffalo has allowed 120 or more yards rushing five times, including 271 in a 35-10 loss at Baltimore in Week 4. The Bills allowed 149 yards rushing in a 30-27 win over Miami last weekend.

“As it relates to giving up the running yards we gave up last week or adding players for the future here, it’s all about trying to make our team better as much as we can,” coach Sean McDermott said.

On offense, Josh Allen may have to do without two key receivers, Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper, who are both nursing wrist injuries. Cooper, who did not play Sunday, continued practicing on a limited basis, while Coleman was hurt against Miami, and in jeopardy of not playing on Sunday, McDermott said.

Missing one or both will place an even larger emphasis on Buffalo’s balanced offensive approach that’s so far led to 11 players catching at least one of Allen’s 17 touchdown passes this season.

“That’s the name of the game. It’s not if you get hurt, it’s when you get hurt, right?” Allen said. “We rock with who we got. ... So whatever the case is, we’ll be prepared.”

The Bills are coming off an outing in which Allen capped three straight second-half drives with touchdown passes to secondary targets in receiver Mack Hollins, rookie running back Ray Davis and third-string tight end Quintin Morris.

Patchwork as the Bills group of receivers have been before Cooper’s arrival in a trade with Cleveland three weeks ago, Allen’s touchdown production has not suffered drastically. He had 18 TD passes through nine games last season, and Buffalo has scored 30 or more points six times, matching last season's total.

“It doesn’t matter how we win, we’re just trying to find a way to get one more point,” offensive coordinator Joe Brady said on Monday. “It can be different every game, whether we have to throw it, whether we have to run it a lot, whether we have to be a little more balanced.”