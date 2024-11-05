Bills release safety Mike Edwards after failing in a bid to trade him before NFL deadline

The Buffalo Bills released safety Mike Edwards after failing in a bid to trade him before the NFL's deadline on Tuesday.

The offseason free-agent addition requested to be traded a few weeks ago for his lack of playing time. Edwards appeared in just three games for Buffalo this season, while being inactive the past four.

Edwards, who won his second career Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, was expected to take over one of Buffalo’s starting safety jobs upon signing a one-year contract in March. A series of injuries, however, forced him to miss most of Buffalo’s spring sessions and a majority of training camp, relegating him to a backup role behind starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin.

Edwards spent his first four NFL seasons in Tampa Bay, where he also won a Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

In a separate move, the Bills placed edge rusher Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve, two days after hurting his wrist in a 30-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. Coach Sean McDermott said Smoot requires surgery, and is projected to return before the end of the season.