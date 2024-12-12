Buffalo Bills cancel practice and hold meetings virtually amid more than 2 feet of snow

SportsFootball

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gestures toward fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.

The Bills (10-3) posted pictures on X of their home stadium buried in snow, with its blue seats barely visible in most places. Buffalo plays at Detroit (12-1) on Sunday afternoon, one of two games involving division-leading teams. Pittsburgh (10-3) also plays at Philadelphia (11-2).

Buffalo beat San Francisco in heavy snow earlier this month.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the nearby vicinity of Orchard Park — where the Bills practice and play — received 30 inches of snow through Thursday morning. There was a travel ban in effect for Erie County and surrounding areas. Snowfall was expected to end later Thursday.

The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday following their cross-country return trip from Los Angeles, meaning they will have just Friday's practice before facing the Lions.

