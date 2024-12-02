Cardinals are average through 12 games and the frustration is it feels as if they could be better

The Arizona Cardinals are 6-6 through 12 games, which makes them an average football team.

That's much better than the previous two years, which both ended with just four wins. But after two straight frustrating losses, it's not providing much consolation for a franchise that feels as though it should be much better.

The latest setback came on Sunday, when the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Cardinals 23-22. Arizona never trailed until Sam Darnold threw a 5-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 remaining that proved to be the winning score.

It was a mistake-filled performance for the Cardinals, who racked up 10 penalties for 96 yards. That's a big reason they had to settle for five field goals and scored just one touchdown.

The Cardinals were leading 19-16 in the fourth quarter and had first-and-goal at the Vikings 5, but Tip Reiman was called for a false start and then quarterback Kyler Murray was called for intentional grounding. The Cardinals kicked a field goal for a 22-16 lead, giving the Vikings the chance they needed to drive for the winning score.

Murray threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we moved the ball well,” Murray said. “Again, it just comes down to not scoring touchdowns. Get down there and kick field goals and penalties bite us. It’s bad — it’s bad football.”

The loss knocked the Cardinals out of first place in the NFC West, though they're still in decent playoff position. A pivotal game against the division-rival Seahawks looms on Sunday.

Second-year coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged the frustration of Sunday's loss, but said they've got to rebound quickly.

“They’re disappointed and down, but it’s the NFL,” Gannon said. “They’ve got to put all their energy and focus into tomorrow.”

What’s working

Arizona's defense blamed itself for not coming up with a stop on the Vikings' winning drive, but the unit played exceptionally well for most of the afternoon.

Mack Wilson and L.J. Collier both had two sacks and the Cardinals held Minnesota to just 273 total yards. For a group that looked as if it might be the team's weakness this season, it was another rock solid performance.

What needs help

The Cardinals aren't a good enough football team to overcome 10 penalties and get a win — particularly on the road.

Reiman had a rough day, getting called for three false starts. His false start on the next-to-last offensive drive — coupled with Murray's intentional grounding penalty — proved to be extremely costly.

“That was brutal,” Gannon said. “Just got to figure out ways to punch the ball in for touchdowns there, not field goals.”

Stock up

Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. had five catches for 60 yards, including an impressive touchdown catch that put the Cardinals up 19-6. It was Harrison's seventh TD reception of the season.

The No. 4 overall pick has been a little inconsistent in his first year, but there's little doubt he's a difference-maker for the offense. He's still got a chance to reach 1,000 yards receiving this season if he averages about 80 yards receiving over the final five games. Considering his talent, that's certainly possible.

Stock down

Gannon was second-guessed for his decision to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter instead of trying for a touchdown at the Vikings 4 with 3:29 left.

Chad Ryland made the 23-yard chip shot for a 22-16 lead, but the Vikings drove the field on the ensuing possession for the winning score.

“I trust JG,” Murray said. “I see both sides. Go up six and make them score; trust the defense to go get a stop. Go for it, you don’t get it, they’ve still got to go down and score. If you do get it, you probably put the game away.”

Said Gannon: "Yeah, I mean there’s thought about it. Just wanted to go up more than a field goal there. Definitely a decision point that we talked about. So be it.”

Injuries

The Cardinals came out of the game fairly healthy. Rookie DL Darius Robinson — the No. 27 overall pick — made his NFL debut against the Vikings after missing the first 11 games due to a calf injury.

Key number

1,074 — Running back James Conner's total yards from the line of scrimmage this season, including 773 on the ground and 301 in the passing game.

Next steps

The Cardinals return home for a game against the Seahawks on Sunday.