Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker signs 3-year deal to stay with the Cardinals through 2027

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker signed a three-year deal on Tuesday to stay with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2027 season.

The 28-year-old Baker's deal is worth $54 million and includes $30 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network and ESPN. Baker has been a mainstay for the Cardinals defense over the past eight seasons since he was drafted in the second round out of Washington in 2017.

Baker is in the midst of another productive season for the Cardinals, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021. He's started all 14 games and ranks second in the NFL with 142 tackles.

Over the past eight seasons, he leads all NFL defensive backs with 861 tackles, including 600 solo tackles.

Second-year coach Jonathan Gannon has constantly praised Baker, who has been a team captain for each of the past five seasons. Baker's future with the franchise had been a hot topic since his current deal expires after this season.