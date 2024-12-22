Panthers eliminate Cardinals from playoffs on Hubbard's TD run in overtime for 36-30 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chuba Hubbard didn't sulk after his fumble in overtime three weeks ago in front of home crowd cost the Carolina Panthers a win against the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the memory of letting his teammates down was never far from his mind.

“I didn't beat myself up too much about it. I just told myself when the next opportunity comes, make the most of it," Hubbard said.

He did just that on Sunday.

Hubbard ran for a 21-yard touchdown in overtime, and the Panthers eliminated the Arizona Cardinals from playoff contention with a 36-30 victory, capping a brilliant day for the fourth-year running back in Carolina's final home game of the season.

Hubbard finished with 152 yards — one shy of his career high — and two TDs on 25 carries.

He rushed for 49 yards on two carries on the decisive drive in OT on the same bread-and-butter play behind right guard Robert Hunt called “duo” — a 28-yard scamper to get his team into field goal range and then the game-winner, in which he broke two tackles before racing to the end zone.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard hugs head coach Dave Canales after scoring the winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Rusty Jones

“God's timing is undefeated,” Hubbard said. “I'm just blessed to finish it the right way.”

Panthers coach Dave Canales praised Hubbard for his work ethic.

“It speaks to his character,” Canales said. “That's just who he is. He is just going to go right back to work and we are just going to keep giving him the ball, especially in those types of moments. It was just a beautiful moment. It great redemption for Chuba, for sure."

Bryce Young went 17 of 26 for 158 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-best 68 yards, including 23-yard score, as the Panthers (4-11) snapped a four-game skid. Adam Thielen and David Moore had TD catches.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard scores the winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Rusty Jones

Kyler Murray threw for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and his 20-yard TD run helped rally Arizona (7-8) from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force the extra period. But it wasn't enough for the Cardinals, who led the NFC West in early November but have lost four of five since.

James Conner rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 49 yards before leaving in the third quarter with a knee injury — one of several injuries for Arizona. Murray had 63 yards on the ground.

“It’s hard. It’s a learning process,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said of missing the postseason. “We’ve got to take good hard looks in the mirror and get better.”

The Panthers built a 20-3 lead by scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions — the first time they've done that since Dec. 30, 2018. They benefited from a host of Arizona mistakes.

Carolina converted two fourth downs and took advantage of a roughing-the-passer penalty on Arizona rookie linebacker Xavier Thomas on a third-and-8 play when Young was simply trying to throw the ball away to take a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard TD run by Hubbard.

The blunders carried over to the Arizona offense. Center Hjalte Froholdt was flagged for holding on a fourth-and-1 play at the Carolina 21, forcing the Cardinals to settle for Chad Ryland's 48-yard field goal.

Young scrambled for a touchdown on Carolina's next possession, and the Cardinals gave the ball back on an aborted snap by Murray and recovery by the Panthers, setting up Young's 8-yard touchdown pass to Thielen.

Arizona leaned on Conner to get back into the game. He had 158 yards from scrimmage in the first half and scored on a 6-yard TD run. Murray threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to DeeJay Dallas with 7 seconds left in the half to get the Cardinals within 20-17.

The Panthers pulled ahead 30-20 with 12 minutes left when Young threw a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder pass to Moore along the left sideline.

But Murray's TD run got the Cardinals within three, and then he led a 35-yard drive in the final 1:47 to set up Ryland's 58-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Gannon went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Arizona 18, and Michael Carter picked up the first down with a 5-yard run. But the Panthers then sacked Murray at his own 7, forcing a punt. The Cardinals never got the ball back.

Injuries

Cardinals: LT Paris Johnson (knee) did not play, and RT Jonah Williams was lost to a knee injury in the third quarter. LB Baron Browning (neck) and safety Joey Blunt (ribs) left in the second half.

Panthers: C Cade Mays (illness) was a late scratch.

Up next

Cardinals: Visit the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Panthers: Visit Tampa Bay next Sunday.