Cardinals running back James Conner designated for return from injured list

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have designated running back James Conner to return from the injured list.

With Wednesday's designation, Conner now has a three-week practice window and must play by Nov. 29 or miss the rest of the season. He has missed four games after injuring his knee against Cincinnati in Week 5.

Conner had 364 yards and two touchdowns in five starts before the injury.

Emari Demercado has run for 195 yards and a touchdown in place of Conner for the Cardinals (1-8), who are on a six-game losing streak headed into Sunday's game against Atlanta.