CB Xavien Howard and LT Terron Armstead active for Dolphins against Chiefs in Germany

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) stretches during a...

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) stretches during a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday. Credit: AP/Doug Benc

By The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany — Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and left tackle Terron Armstead were active for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Howard missed two games with a groin injury and his return gives Miami a formidable cornerback pairing with Jalen Ramsey on the other side. Howard has 29 interceptions since entering the league in 2016.

Armstead was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. He sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami's inactives were OL Rob Hunt, S Brandon Jones, WR Robbie Chosen, CB Kelvin Joseph, and QB Skylar Thompson (emergency third QB).

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) was active.

Kansas City's inactives were RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE B.J. Thompson, OL Mike Caliendo, DT Neil Farrell, and DE Malik Herring. Edwards-Helaire didn't make the trip because of an illness.

