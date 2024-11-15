SportsFootball

Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira honored as CFL's Most Outstanding Player and top Canadian

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brady Oliveira speaks with media after arriving...

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brady Oliveira speaks with media after arriving at Vancouver International Airport ahead of the Canadian Football League Grey Cup in Richmond, British Columbia, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/ETHAN CAIRNS

By The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira was honored as the Canadian Football League's George Reed Most Outstanding Player and selected the top Canadian player Thursday night.

Oliveira and the Blue Bombers will face the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup on Sunday at B.C. Place Stadium. Winnipeg is in the game for a fifth straight year, chasing its third title.

Oliveira joined Jon Cornish, Russ Jackson and Tony Gabriel as the only players to sweep the Most Outstanding Player and top Canadian awards.

From Winnipeg, Oliveira ran for 1,353 yards for his second straight CFL rushing title. The former University of North Dakota star also topped the league in yards from scrimmage at 1,829 for a second year in a row.

Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr. was honored as the top defensive player, Edmonton’s Nick Anderson as the rookie of the year and Montreal’s Jason Maas as the coach of the year.

More football news

Saquon Barkley runs for 2 TDs, Eagles beat Commanders 26-18 to stretch NFC East lead3m read
Commanders fail on crucial fourth down vs. Eagles, and signature win under Daniels will have to wait2m read
Pro Picks: Big-time QB matchups highlight the NFL's Week 11 schedule6m read
Both Texans and Cowboys need skid-stopping win in their matchup. That's where the similarities end3m read
Rams trying to work through first-quarter struggles, hope healthier O-line can help3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME