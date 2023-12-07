Thomas Claro named Chaminade's new football coach

Thomas Claro has been hired as Chaminade's new football coach, the school announced on Tuesday.

Claro, who graduated from Chaminade in 1992, was most recently the offensive line coach at Stepinac High School in Westchester. Prior to that, Claro was the tight ends coach and assistant offensive line coach at Fordham University. He was also the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Xavier High School in Manhattan from 2001-03 and the offensive line coach at Chaminade from 1997-2001.

"We are excited to start the next chapter of Chaminade football," Chaminade athletic director John Honerkamp said in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with Coach Claro and the rest of the team. Go Flyers!"

Claro takes over for Kevin Dolan, who spent the past eight seasons as head coach of the Flyers.

Claro had a brief stint in the NFL as an offensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. He also played for the Barcelona Dragons of the now defunct NFL Europe. He played collegiately at Holy Cross, and was named a first team Associated Press I-AA All-American as a senior in 1995. He also was a first team All-New England selection as a senior and was a three-time first team All-Patriot League lineman (1993, 1994, and 1995).

Chaminade finished this past season at 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the CHSFL Class AAA division.