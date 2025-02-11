Chargers hire Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller as safeties coach
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers announced the hiring of Adam Fuller as safeties coach on Tuesday.
This will be Fuller's first NFL job. He comes to the Bolts after spending the past five seasons as Florida State's defensive coordinator. Fuller coached 14 NFL Draft selections, including Rams defensive lineman Jared Verse, the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Fuller replaces Chris O'Leary, who left the Chargers to become the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Western Michigan.
More football news
Chargers hire Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller as safeties coach
Eagles' Super Bowl-winning coordinator Kellen Moore will become Saints head coach, AP source says3m read
Philadelphia plans for 1 million people to cheer on the Eagles at Super Bowl parade on Friday1m read
Jaguars president Mark Lamping is now under contract through the 2030 season1m read
It's time to revalue running backs after Saquon Barkley caps best rushing year with Super Bowl win2m read