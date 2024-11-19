In their first year under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have shown a resilience they had lacked

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Coming up big in clutch moments and being resilient are two qualities the Los Angeles Chargers had lacked over the past four seasons.

That isn't the case in coach Jim Harbaugh's first year.

The Chargers blew a 21-point third-quarter lead but came up with big plays in the closing minutes to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 Sunday night.

“The worm turned. Like I said, coach Harbaugh coming in and installing the culture, (defensive coordinator Jesse) Minter, and then the guys taking it upon themselves to do their part of the puzzle. And I feel like we doing that," safety Derwin James said.

Being able to respond with a finishing punch after being knocked down is something the Chargers had not shown during the final year of Anthony Lynn's tenure and throughout Brandon Staley's nearly three seasons.

Los Angeles lost eight games from 2020 through ’23 in which it led by at least 10 points. The Chargers’ .704 winning percentage the first four seasons of this decade with double-digit advantages was fourth-worst in the league.

“I’ve just been having this feeling really since the beginning back in April, May and June, that we’ve got the right guys at the right time and that’s all a coach can ask for. Just keep building,” Harbaugh said.

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) lowers his head after missing on a field goal attempt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Justin Herbert was 2 of 12 during a stretch of five drives before connecting with Ladd McConkey for 28- and 27-yard completions on the go-ahead possession. J.K. Dobbins, who had been held mostly in check to that point, then had a 29-yard touchdown on a run up the left sideline.

The defense allowed 191 yards on three straight Bengals touchdown drives, but came up with a pair of third-down stops in the fourth quarter, leading to a pair of missed field goals by Evan McPherson.

“Just respond. Just because we lost the momentum didn’t mean they had it and we were going to get it back. The guys didn’t flinch, didn’t buckle, didn’t even stumble. They just kept right at it and responded," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh called it a “signature win,” and it comes at the beginning of a testing stretch for the Chargers, who host Baltimore next Monday night. It will be the third time brothers Jim and John Harbaugh will be on opposing sidelines.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, celebrates after a rushing touchdown by running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

After facing the Ravens, the Chargers play at Atlanta and host Tampa Bay. At 7-3, the Chargers have equaled their best start since 2018 and currently hold the AFC's fifth seed.

“When we got moments where we should win, we’re trying to hold it down and make sure we do that,” linebacker Daiyan Henley said. “And, I mean, like that’s what we prepare to do. That’s what we work for. So nothing’s guaranteed, but we’re working for it.”

What’s working

Getting off to quick starts. The Chargers have outscored opponents 138-49 in the first half, an 89-point differential that is second best in the league behind Detroit's 97.

What needs help

Pass defense. After allowing only two completions of 20 yards or more the past two weeks, the Chargers allowed seven against the Bengals, including a 42-yard touchdown by Tee Higgins on fourth-and-2 late in the third quarter.

Stock up

McConkey has topped 100 yards receiving in two of the past three weeks. His 123 yards against the Bengals were the seventh-most receiving yards in a game by a Chargers rookie wideout.

Stock down

CB Ja'Sir Taylor had another rough game. He was the nearest defender on seven of Burrow's pass attempts and allowed five receptions for 123 yards, including Higgins' long TD catch.

Injuries

LB Khalil Mack (groin) was inactive for the first time since being acquired by the Chargers in a trade with Chicago in 2022. CB Cam Hart is in the concussion protocol.

Key numbers

246 — Consecutive pass attempts by Herbert without an interception, which is a team record. Herbert broke his own mark of 233, set during the last two games of the 2022 season and first three of 2023.

6 — Sacks by LB Tuli Tuipulotu in November, which leads the league. He is also the fourth player in franchise history to have three straight games with multiple sacks.

What’s next

The Chargers have dropped their last four regular-season games to the Ravens, including 20-10 last season.