Standout rookie receiver McConkey inactive for Chargers vs. Chiefs

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey was inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night because of knee and shoulder injuries.

It was the first game missed this season by McConkey, who is third among NFL rookies with 58 catches and fourth with 815 receiving yards. He has four touchdown receptions, tied for third among rookies.

McConkey has topped 100 receiving yards in three of his last six games.

Also inactive for the Chargers were LB Denzel Perryman, S Tony Jefferson, OL Brenden Jaimes, OL Jordan McFadden and DL Justin Eboigbe. Easton Stick was the emergency third quarterback.

The Chiefs' inactive players were RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE Josh Uche, OL CJ Hanson, T Ethan Driskell, T Kingsley Suamataia, DT Marlon Tuipulotu and DE Malik Herring.

Edwards-Helaire was activated from the non-football illness list on Oct. 18, but has not been active for a game this season.

