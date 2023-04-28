Chargers draft TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston at No. 21

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers provided quarterback Justin Herbert with another weapon, selecting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

Johnston led the Horned Frogs in receiving the last three years. He had 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns last season as TCU went from unranked at the beginning of the season to the College Football Playoff title game, which it lost to Georgia.

Johnston joins a talented Chargers receiving room that already has Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. General manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley were looking for someone who can stretch the field or generate mismatches for explosive pass plays.

Los Angeles also needs to build depth at the position since Allen is going into his 11th season and missed seven of the first nine games last season with a hamstring injury. Williams was sidelined for five games.

The Chargers selected Johnston over Zay Flowers (Boston College) and Jordan Addison (Southern California). Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the first wide receiver to be selected, going to Seattle with the 20th pick.