Chargers acquiring quarterback Taylor Heinicke from Falcons, AP sources say

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers are acquiring quarterback Taylor Heinicke from the Atlanta Falcons, two people familiar with deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because there hasn’t been an announcement.

The Athletic was the first to report on the trade.

Atlanta will receive a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2025 based on playing time.

Heinicke gives the Chargers a veteran starter in case Justin Herbert goes down with an injury. Herbert missed two weeks during training camp because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. He missed the final four games last season because of a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Herbert returned to practice last week and remains on pace to start the Sept. 8 opener against the Los Vegas Raiders.

Easton Stick started in Herbert's place after the injury and got the majority of playing time at quarterback during the preseason, but didn't show any signs of progress. Stick had a 46.2 passer rating and committed four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) during the preseason where he played eight of the 12 quarters.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (54) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Stick's best play in the preseason was a 78-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko during the second quarter of last Saturday's 26-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

First-year coach Jim Harbaugh indicated after the Chargers' 13-9 preseason loss to the Rams on Aug. 17 what he was looking for in a backup quarterback and what Stick wasn't doing to win the job.

“It’s going to come down to points per possession — that’s the major stat. You get all the way down to the one and then you fumble the snap or turn the ball over in the red zone — those are the kind of things that you can’t do. We’ve got to control those controlables," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, with the quarterback, you can’t throw an interception in the red zone or fumble snaps — he knows that. I expect that to be front of mind at all times with the quarterback.”

This will be Heinecke's fifth team in seven seasons. He has started 29 games during his career with his greatest success coming in Washington in 2021. He started 15 games with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as Washington won the NFC East.

Heinecke signed with Atlanta as a free agent last season and started five games. His future with the Falcons was in doubt though after the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins during free agency and drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round.

The trade for Heinecke wasn't the only move the Chargers made. Earlier in the day, they acquired defensive back Elijah Molden from Tennessee for a seventh-round draft pick in 2026.

Molden was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2021. He offers the position versatility defensive coordinator Jesse Minter craves in the secondary. Molden played cornerback at the University of Washington and during his rookie season with Tennessee. He missed most of the 2022 season due to a groin injury before moving to safety in 2023.

Molden started 16 of 33 games during his three seasons with the Titans.