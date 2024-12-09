SportsFootball

Chargers QB Justin Herbert exits briefly vs. Chiefs after hard hit from Nick Bolton

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the...

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert briefly left the field late in the second quarter against the Chiefs on Sunday night after a hard hit by Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton.

Herbert re-entered the game on the Chargers’ next series.

He collided with Bolton and was shaken up after he scrambled to his right on third-and-10 and threw a deep pass to Quentin Johnston. The fifth-year quarterback remained on the field for a few minutes, with trainers looking at his left leg, and walked slowly to the sideline.

The completion to Johnston was negated by a penalty. Taylor Heinicke replaced Herbert, and the Chargers punted — their sixth straight drive to open the game that ended with a punt.

