Jaylon Johnson isn't interested in bright spots with the Bears' skid at 5 games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Jaylon Johnson wasn't all that interested in discussing any bright spots or reasons to have hope for the Chicago Bears.

The star cornerback made his feelings clear.

“I’ve been in slumps four, five years in a row now,” Johnson said Monday. "So, I mean at the end of the day, I don’t look for, ‘OK, what is going to be better in the future?’ ... It will be better when it’s better. So, right now, it’s not better. That’s all I can go off of.”

The Bears (4-7) are last in the NFC North and have five straight losses after falling 30-27 to Minnesota in overtime. They wiped out an 11-point deficit in the final 22 seconds of regulation, only to come up short again when the Vikings' Parker Romo kicked a 29-yard field goal.

It was the third game during this skid that came down to the final play. The Bears also lost on a Hail Mary at Washington in Week 8 and had a game-ending field goal attempt by Cairo Santos blocked by Green Bay in Week 11.

Players have openly questioned some of the coaching decisions in recent weeks. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron got fired before the game against Green Bay. And coach Matt Eberflus' game management came under more scrutiny against Minnesota.

With the Bears trailing 17-10 in the third quarter, there was some confusion on a fourth-and-4 at the Vikings 27. Eberflus said he didn't do a good enough job communicating on the previous play that they would go for it on fourth down.

Chicag Bears head coach Matt Eberflus speaks during a press conference, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

That led to a chaotic sequence in which Santos and long snapper Scott Daly ran onto the field, only to get waved off by a lineman. Quarterback Caleb Williams had to rush to get everyone lined up properly in order to avoid a delay of game. He wound up barking out the wrong play because he misheard the call from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and threw an incomplete pass.

Receiver DJ Moore said Eberflus had not addressed that play with the team. The Bears were scheduled to meet later Monday.

“That moment was just like, like a ‘what is going on’ moment that we could have avoided,” he said.

What's working

The passing game. Williams has clearly looked more comfortable in the two games since Brown replaced the fired Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator. The No. 1 draft pick followed up a solid performance against Green Bay by throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth straight turnover-free game and fifth in a row without an interception.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs past a Minnesota Vikings defender to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

What needs help

Field goal protection. One week after his game-ending 46-yard field goal attempt against Green Bay got blocked, Santos had a 48-yarder rejected on his first try against Minnesota. It happened from the same area, in the middle of the line, when the Vikings' Jerry Tillery knocked down the kick.

“I just think it’s technique," Eberflus said. "It’s getting your foot down, bracing up there, staying lower. ... We just have to do a better job there with that.”

It was the third blocked field goal for Santos this year, the most for Chicago in a single season since it also had three blocked in 2012. He had a 43-yard try blocked in a win over Jacksonville on Oct. 13.

Stock up

Moore. The Bears have done a better job getting Moore involved under Brown. Moore caught seven passes for a season-high 106 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota. That gave him 14 receptions for 168 yards the past two games, compared to 13 for 104 yards over the previous four.

Johnson's 27-yard catch down the middle set up Santos' tying field goal at the end of regulation. But it's not just deep shots. The Bears are finding ways to get the ball in his hands, allowing him to turn short passes into bigger gains. He also had a 13-yard run.

Stock down

RB D’Andre Swift. After a string of solid outings, Swift had just 30 yards on 13 carries. To be fair, he has been dealing with a groin issue, and he was going against the NFL's No. 1 run defense.

Injuries

The Bears reported no injuries during the game.

Key number

5-18 — The Bears' record in one-possession games in nearly three seasons under Eberflus, including a 2-5 mark this year. They are 14-31 overall during Eberflus' tenure.

Next steps

The schedule doesn't get any easier, with a Thanksgiving matchup at NFC North leader Detroit. The Lions (10-1) have won nine straight since losing to Tampa Bay in Week 2.