Bears announce new coach Ben Johnson's staff

Chicago Bears new coach Ben Johnson speaks following his introduction...

Chicago Bears new coach Ben Johnson speaks following his introduction at an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson is set to go into his first season with a staff of 28 assistants, the team announced on Thursday.

The list includes includes new offensive and defensive coordinators Declan Doyle and Dennis Allen, who were hired last month. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was one of eight assistants retained from former coach Matt Eberflus' staff.

The newcomers include former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as running backs coach; assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El; and former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Al Harris as defensive backs coach.

Johnson is taking on a big job, trying to turn around a team that finished last in the NFC North at 5-12. He was widely considered the top coaching candidate on the market after spending the past three years as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.

