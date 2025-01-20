SportsFootball

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agrees to become Bears head coach, AP source says

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches during warmups before...

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches during warmups before an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Rey Del Rio

By The Associated Press

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has agreed to become the Chicago Bears head coach, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the contract was being finalized.

Johnson spent three years as Detroit’s offensive coordinator under Dan Campbell and was widely considered the top head coaching candidate on the market.

The Lions earned the top seed in the NFC at 15-2 before getting stunned by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in a divisional playoff game on Saturday. Detroit led the league in points per game and finished second in yards passing and total yards per game during the regular season.

The Bears fired Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29 and replaced him on an interim basis with Thomas Brown. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 and lost 10 in a row before closing the season with a win at Green Bay.

More football news

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agrees to become Bears head coach, AP source says
Texans coach Ryans says Boyd's push of assistant coach Ross was not done in 'disrespectful manner'1m read
Commanders roll into the NFC title game at Philadelphia after getting 5 turnovers against Detroit3m read
There's regular-season Kelce and playoff Kelce. Regular-season Chiefs and playoff Chiefs, too3m read
Bengals hire Scott Peters as offensive line coach, Michael McCarthy assistant offensive line coach

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME