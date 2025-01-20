Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agrees to become Bears head coach, AP source says

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has agreed to become the Chicago Bears head coach, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the contract was being finalized.

Johnson spent three years as Detroit’s offensive coordinator under Dan Campbell and was widely considered the top head coaching candidate on the market.

The Lions earned the top seed in the NFC at 15-2 before getting stunned by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in a divisional playoff game on Saturday. Detroit led the league in points per game and finished second in yards passing and total yards per game during the regular season.

The Bears fired Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29 and replaced him on an interim basis with Thomas Brown. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 and lost 10 in a row before closing the season with a win at Green Bay.