AFC West-leading Chiefs visit Green Bay as Packers seek 3rd straight win

KANSAS CITY (8-3) at GREEN BAY (5-6)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 6, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 7-4; Packers 6-5

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 8-5-1

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Packers 13-7, in Kansas City on Nov. 7, 2021.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs won 31-17 at Las Vegas; Packers won 29-22 at Detroit

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (17), PASS (7), SCORING (11)

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (19), PASS (4), SCORING (3)

PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (21), PASS (16), SCORING (17)

PACKERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (27), PASS (9), SCORING (10-T)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) scores against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs minus-5; Packers even

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Rashee Rice caught eight passes for 107 yards — both career highs — and scored a touchdown in the Chiefs’ victory at Las Vegas. The rookie second-round pick from SMU has caught at least four passes in six of his past seven games and he has scored in two of his past three outings.

PACKERS PLAYER TO WATCH: OLB Rashan Gary is coming off a three-sack performance against the Lions. That marked the second game this season in which Gary has had three sacks.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Packers pass defense: Mahomes was the AFC offensive player of the week after going 27 of 34 for 298 yards with two touchdown passes against the Raiders. The Packers have withstood multiple injuries to their secondary and have played solid pass defense this season. Gary has provided the pass rush, while rookie seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine has emerged as a quality cornerback.

KEY INJURIES: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) didn't play against the Raiders. ... Chiefs LB Nick Bolton (wrist) has missed four straight games but was practicing on a limited basis this week. ... Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) went on injured reserve last week. ... Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) missed the Lions game and hasn’t been practicing this week. … Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) has missed three straight games but is practicing on a limited basis this week. … Packers S Darnell Savage (calf) is expected to return Sunday after missing five straight games. … Packers S Rudy Ford (biceps) has missed two straight games. … Packers TE Josiah Deguara (hip) missed the Lions game. ... Packers TE Luke Musgrave (abdomen) went on injured reserve last week.

SERIES NOTES: The previous matchup between these two teams was Packers QB Jordan Love’s first career start. Love started the Packers' 13-7 loss at Kansas City in 2021 because a positive COVID-19 test had sidelined Aaron Rodgers. … This represents the Chiefs’ first regular-season game at Lambeau Field since 2015, when they lost 38-28. That was the Packers’ first regular-season home victory over the Chiefs, who have a 3-1-1 record at Lambeau Field. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a 1-1 record against Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

STATS AND STUFF: The Chiefs haven't allowed more than 24 points in a game all season. ... Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce have connected on 51 touchdowns. That puts them in a tie for third place among all NFL quarterback/tight end combinations with former New Orleans teammates Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham. ... Chiefs K Harrison Butker is 20 of 20 on field goals and 28 of 28 on extra-point attempts this season. He has made 21 straight field-goal attempts overall, going back to last season. ... The Packers have a 15-0 December record during LaFleur’s coaching tenure. That’s the second-longest December winning streak in NFL history, behind the San Diego Chargers’ 18 straight December victories from 2006-09. … The Chiefs outscored the Raiders 17-3 in the second half to end a string of three straight games in which they failed to score after halftime. ... Packers rookies have played a combined 136 games this season to lead all NFL teams. … Packers CB/KR Keisean Nixon has an NFL-leading 26.8 yards per kickoff return. … Packers QB Jordan Love has an NFL-leading 19 completions of 30-plus yards this season. Love has thrown for 590 yards with five touchdown passes and no interceptions during the Packers’ two-game win streak. … Packers S Jonathan Owens had 12 tackles and scored his first career touchdown on a 27-yard fumble return against the Lions. … Packers K Anders Carlson has missed an extra-point attempt in three straight games, including one kick that got blocked. … Packers WR Romeo Doubs has seven touchdown catches, putting him in a tie for fifth place in the NFL.

FANTASY TIP: If Rice is still available in your fantasy leagues, pick him up. If you’ve had him stashed on your bench, it’s time to put him in your starting lineup. Rice’s performance against the Raiders suggests he just might be developing into the No. 1 wideout the Chiefs have been lacking.