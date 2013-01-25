Cincinnati Bengals add former Jet Aaron Maybin to offseason mix

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals signed linebacker Aaron Maybin to a reserve/future contract on Friday.

Maybin, a 2009 first-round pick of Buffalo out of Penn State, has played for the Bills and Jets, leading the latter in sacks (six) and forced fumbles (four) in 2011.

Maybin has appeared in 47 career games, and was released by the Jets Nov. 13 last year. He will count on Cincinnati's active list beginning Feb. 4.

The Bengals finished 10-6 last season, and lost to Houston, 19-13, in the AFC playoffs.