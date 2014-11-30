Cincinnati Bengals top Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 3rd conseutive win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Andy Dalton and the sloppy Cincinnati Bengals somehow found a way to extend their slender lead in the AFC North.

Dalton ran for one touchdown and threw to A.J. Green for another Sunday, helping the Cincinnati Bengals overcome numerous mistakes to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-13.

Dalton shrugged off three first-half interceptions, and the Bengals (8-3-1) weathered 10 penalties and an ill-advised onside kick that cost them momentum after taking the lead in the second half to win on the road for the third consecutive week.

That's a franchise first that seemed improbable following a lopsided home loss to Cleveland a month ago.

The Bengals lead the tightest division race in the NFL, with a 1½-game lead over each of their AFC North rivals.

Tampa Bay (2-10) threatened in the closing minutes. However a 21-yard completion that would have put it in field goal range was overturned after a replay review confirmed the Bucs had 12 men on the field.

Josh McCown's throw to Louis Murphy appeared to give the Bucs a first down at the Cincinnati 20 with 12 seconds remaining.

As Tampa Bay scrambled to line up and spike the ball, an animated Bengals coach Marvin Lewis came off the sideline and threw the red flag to challenge the previous play.

Officials initially announced the Bengals could not challenge, because coaches are not allowed to request any in the final two minutes. The replay official, however, had already decided to look at the play, and found the Bucs indeed lined up with 12 players.

The ball was moved back to the 46, an additional 14 seconds were added to the clock, and Tampa Bay turned the ball over on downs.

Dalton ran for a 5-yard TD in the second quarter, then threw 13 yards to Green to put the Bengals ahead 14-10 late in the third.

But just as the Bengals looked as if they were taking control, Cincinnati tried an onside kick that Tampa Bay's Orie Lemon not only recovered, but returned to the Bengals 31.

An unnecessary roughness penalty for Brandon Thompson's hit on McCown moved the ball to the 16, but Tampa Bay settled for Patrick Murray 42-yard field goal to pull within 14-13.

McCown completed 15 of 29 passes for 190 yards and one interception. He was sacked once.

Dalton finished 19 of 27 for 176 yards and was sacked twice. The Bengals rushed for 112 yards, with Giovani Bernard gaining 49 on 10 carries and Jeremy Hill adding 40 on 13 attempts.

Johnthan Banks intercepted Dalton on the first play from scrimmage and returned the ball 32 yards to the Bengals 9 to set up a field goal for a 3-0 lead. Another Cincinnati miscue -- a penalty on defensive tackle Geno Atkins for grabbing McCown's face mask on a third-down sack -- extended the drive Doug Martin finished with his TD run to put the Bucs up 10-0.

Both of Dalton's other first-half interceptions were costly, too.

The quarterback threw into double coverage when Brandon Dixon picked off a throw intended for Green in the end zone. His third interception also thwarted a possible scoring opportunity, coming two plays after Cincinnati's Terence Newman intercepted McCown's sideline throw to give the Bengals the ball at the Tampa Bay 40 with 46 seconds and three timeouts remaining in the opening half.