Clelin Ferrell hopes for a career spark after move to the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers' Clelin Ferrell takes part in drills during the NFL team's football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, July 31, 2023. When Clelin Ferrell was seeking a new home to spark his career that hadn't lived up to his lofty draft status, the San Francisco 49ers were the perfect fit. Now Ferrell gets the chance to face his former teammates with the 49ers set to have joint practices with the Raiders on Thursday and Friday before playing them in the exhibition opener in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 13. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu