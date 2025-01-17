Former NFL head coach Del Rio is hired by Paris Musketeers

PARIS — American football team the Paris Musketeers hired former NFL coach Jack Del Rio as their new head coach on Friday.

The Musketeers are the only French team in the European League. Home games are at the 19,500-capacity Stade Jean Bouin, which is directly opposite soccer club Paris Saint-Germain's stadium.

“We are proud to announce to you that the NFL legend Jack Del Rio is the new HC of the Paris Musketeers,” the club posted on X along with a list of his achievements.

The 61-year-old American formerly guided the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders.

Del Rio had a 93-94 record in a 12-year NFL head coaching career that included stints with the Jaguars (2003-11) and Raiders (2015-17). He played linebacker in the NFL from 1985-95 after a stellar college career at Southern California.

He stepped down in November from his previous position as a senior adviser on Wisconsin’s coaching staff after he was arrested near campus for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Before Wisconsin, he spent four years as the Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator.