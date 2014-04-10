Report: Colin Kaepernick investigated for sexual assault

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being investigated for a possible sexual assault, according to a TMZ report that quoted law enforcement sources in Miami. TMZ reports that alleged incident took place at the Viceroy Hotel in Miami earlier in April.

No details of the alleged incident were reported, and the website indicated that the investigation is in its “beginning stages.”

The 49ers, in a statement released to the media, indicated it is aware of the report.

“The 49ers organization is aware of the recent media report regarding Colin Kaepernick and is in the process of gathering the pertinent facts,” general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement.

Kaepernick is entering his fourth NFL season and has led the 49ers to three straight NFC Championship Game appearances. He led the team to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.