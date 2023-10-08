SportsFootball

Colts lose rookie QB Anthony Richardson against Titans with right shoulder injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) looks to throw a...

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game with a right shoulder injury late in the first half.

The Colts said he was questionable to return.

The rookie was hurt at the end of a 4-yard run with 4:29 to play. He appeared to go down awkwardly and also took a hit to the shoulder.

Richardson stayed down for several minutes before walking slowly to the injury tent and eventually to the locker room.

He was the fourth overall selection in April’s draft and has made four starts this season, but only has finished one game.

