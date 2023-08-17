Colts players embrace reunion with Matt Eberflus during joint practice with Bears

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore has been anticipating the final week of training camp ever since he knew it would end with two joint practices against the Chicago Bears.

Sure, like many of his teammates Moore wants to return home after spending nearly three weeks at the Grand Park training complex in Westfield, Indiana.

But he circled these practices for another reason; he was eager to spend some time with the coach who gave him his first big break five years ago, then-Colts defensive coordinator and current Bears coach Matt Eberflus.

“I think about foundation, that's where everything gelled not only with him, but everybody we had over that journey,” Moore said, following a pause and a smile to reflect on those early days. “Just to see him here in a place in the Midwest, to go out and compete and show him this is where it all started is pretty cool.”

It's also pretty a special moment for the two, who haven't talked much since Eberflus took the Chicago job but have a healthy admiration for one another.

Moore started his pro career as an undrafted rookie out of Valdosta State with the New England Patriots. One day after he was waived during the Patriots' final cutdown, the Colts claimed Moore and he wound up starting five games in 2017 because of injuries.

The next season, Moore's playing time increased under Eberflus and the new coaching staff and he was so successful defending slot receivers that Indy signed him to a four-year, $36 million contract extension in June 2019.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, right, talks with Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen during an NFL football joint practice at the Colts' training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

From there, Moore became the anchor of the secondary, a key leader in the locker room and in 2021, a first-time Pro Bowler. Then came the Bears offer — and the breakup.

Moore traveled to Chicago shortly after to see Eberflus. But football and life prevented them from seeing each other again until Wednesday evening.

“We all knew how much he meant to this team, to be over a team,” Moore said. “He can get the job done and I would just tell him, he looked good and I'm proud of him being a (head) coach.”

While Eberflus didn't speak with reporters Wednesday night, it's clear how much camaraderie there is between these teams — even as they compete on the field.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus talks with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during a joint NFL football practice at the Colts' training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Colts owner Jim Irsay occasionally talks about growing up in Chicago, a fan of Hall of Famers Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus before his father, Robert, took over the Colts.

Eberflus and new Indy coach Shane Steichen both donned T-shirts promoting the Colts' mental health awareness campaign, “Kicking The Stigma,” in front of a capacity crowd on a warm, sunny Wednesday evening.

Several Colts players took the time to find Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who spent 10 seasons in Indy on the staffs of Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell, and Steichen made sure he said hello to Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards, who had been playing with the Philadelphia Eagles where Steichen spent two seasons.

Even Bears tight end Cole Kmet, a former Notre Dame star, enjoyed the spirited action.

“Our fans travel, so that's pretty cool and it's great being back in the state of Indiana — a great state," he said. “It's fun and we enjoy it and we're getting better as well.”

But for Moore, three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner among others, it's hard to avoid the connection with Eberflus and the role he played in their development this week, even as they spend time in meetings, studying film and game prep.

NOTE: The Colts put receiver Ashton Dulin on injured reserve Thursday after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Wednesday's practice. Dulin walked to the locker room with two trainers after getting hurt. He had 15 receptions for 207 yards and one TD last season with Indy.