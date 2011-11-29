Colts will have new quarterback against Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS — The winless Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback, replacing Curtis Painter with veteran Dan Orlovsky.

It will be Orlovsky’s first start since the 2008 season when he played for the 0-16 Detroit Lions.

Painter replaced the injured Kerry Collins late in a Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh. Painter started the next seven games and played well early but then had four straight games with a quarterback rating below 51.0.

The struggles had fans clamoring for a change heading into the bye week, but coach Jim Caldwell stayed with Painter on Sunday against Carolina. After another slow start, Painter rallied the Colts and had them in scoring position twice in the final five minutes. He threw two interceptions in the end zone.