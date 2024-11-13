Eagles host Commanders with NFC East supremacy on the line

Washington Commanders (7-3) at Philadelphia (7-2)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Washington 7-3; Philadelphia 5-4.

Series record: Commanders lead 88-85-6.

Last meeting: On Oct. 29, 2023, Jalen Hurts passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-31 win at Washington. A.J. Brown made eight catches for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and DeVonta Smith had seven receptions for 99 yards and a score.

Last week: Commanders lost 28-27 to the Steelers at home; Eagles routed the Cowboys 34-6 in Dallas.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Eagles offense: overall (6), rush (2), pass (20), scoring (17).

Eagles defense: overall (2), rush (5), pass (3), scoring (T-5).

Commanders offense: overall (4), rush (4), pass (11), scoring (T-3).

Commanders defense: overall (14), rush (28), pass (5), scoring (12).

Turnover differential: Commanders plus-6; Eagles plus-1

Eagles player to watch

Hurts has at least one touchdown pass, rushing touchdown and a 100-plus rating in four straight games, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to do that. Hurts also has at least 10 rushing scores in four consecutive years, another first for a quarterback. He is fourth in the NFL with 22 total touchdowns (12 pass, 10 rush).

Commanders player to watch

TE Zach Ertz. The former Eagle needs three touchdown catches to reach 50 for his career, and he is 185 yards from 8,000 receiving yards.

Key matchup

Philadelphia run game versus Washington run defense. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley ranks second in the NFL with an average of 110.1 yards per contest while Washington is 28th in the league defensively against the run, allowing 142.7 yards per contest.

Key injuries

Washington QB Jayden Daniels is dealing with a rib injury. After Sunday’s game, he told reporters that it’s “still there, but it’s nothing that’s holding me back.” ... CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) ... RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and K Austin Seibert (hip) didn’t play against the Steelers and RT Andrew Wylie (shoulder) was a late scratch. ... Philadelphia opened the 21-day practice window for LT Jordan Mailata (hamstring) on Monday.

Series notes

The Eagles are 9-5 against Washington all-time in prime time.

Stats and stuff

Washington had a 10-point lead against the Steelers before Pittsburgh’s comeback victory. The Commanders were trying to reach 8-2 overall for the first time since 1986 and 5-0 at home for the first time since 1991 when they went to the Super Bowl. ... Philadelphia has started 7-2 or better in three consecutive seasons, which is a franchise record. … WR A.J. Brown is fourth in the league with 92.2 yards per game. ... LB Zach Baun leads the Eagles with 87 tackles.

Fantasy tip

Washington WR Terry McLaurin is closing in on some milestones and needs one touchdown catch for 30 for his career and six yards for 6,000 career receiving yards. McLaurin is always a good player to have in your lineup, and this week is no different.

