QB Jayden Daniels pulled at halftime with playoff-bound Commanders playing for seeding at Cowboys

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass against the...

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Josh McSwain

By The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jayden Daniels was pulled at halftime of Washington's regular-season finale at the Dallas Cowboys, with the Commanders locked into the playoffs and headed for either the sixth or seventh seed.

First-year coach Dan Quinn said during the week his team was “going to go after as hard as we can,” but that turned out to be a half-truth as it related to his dynamic rookie quarterback.

Marcus Mariota took over under center for the first Washington possession after halftime and quickly led the Commanders the game's first touchdown after they had just 64 yards total offense and trailed 6-3 at the break.

Daniels was 6 of 12 for 38 yards and had four carries for 27 yards in the first half.

The Commanders (11-5) started the day as the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs. A victory or a Green Bay loss to Chicago would keep them there, while a loss and a Green Bay win would drop Washington to the seventh spot.

The seventh seed will play in the wild-card round at NFC East champion Philadelphia, which is locked into the No. 2 seed.

