Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey hits 60-yarder, extends NFL record with 27 straight FGs to start career

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17), with Bryan Anger holding, kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Hodde

By The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey extended his NFL record for consecutive field goals to start a career by hitting a 60-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night for his 27th in a row.

Coach Mike McCarthy didn't immediately send out the field goal unit on fourth-and-20 from the Philadelphia 42-yard line, but there was no hesitation once Aubrey took the field. The kick gave Dallas a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter of a meeting with the NFC East lead on the line.

It was the longest kick and the sixth of at least 50 yards for Aubrey, a 28-year-old rookie who grew up in the Dallas area and once was a Major League Soccer prospect.

The Cowboys gave Aubrey, who spent two seasons in the USFL, his chance after moving on from Brett Maher, who missed four consecutive extra points in a playoff victory at Tampa Bay last season.

Aubrey missed his first-ever NFL kick on a PAT in the opener against the New York Giants before making 49 in a row, extra points and field goals included. That run ended with a missed extra point at Carolina on Nov. 19, and he missed another one in the next game against Washington.

