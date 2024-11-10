SportsFootball

Ezekiel Elliott returns for Cowboys after disciplinary absence and has costly fumble against Eagles

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) fumbles the ball...

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) fumbles the ball as he's hit by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

By The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott played for the Dallas Cowboys a week after he was left home for disciplinary reasons, and the running back had a costly fumble in the first half against NFC East rival Philadelphia.

Elliott fumbled into the end zone with the Cowboys in position to take a lead on the Eagles in the second quarter. Philadelphia's Cooper DeJean recovered the fumble.

A two-time rushing champion for the Cowboys in his first seven seasons, Elliott returned to his original team this year but didn't make the trip for last week's 27-21 loss at Atlanta because he was late for meetings.

It was the first time Elliott was a healthy scratch for Dallas in any game other than a meaningless regular-season finale.

Dallas trailed the Eagles 7-3 when Elliott fumbled, but got another chance when Micah Parsons sacked Jalen Hurts and forced a fumble recovered by Marist Liufau.

Elliott got the first carry from the Philadelphia 6-yard line and gained 3 yards. After an incompletion, starting running back Rico Dowdle lost 2 yards on a run, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a field goal.

