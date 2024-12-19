Micah Parsons isn't thinking holdout before big payday for Cowboys' star pass rusher

Micah Parsons says he doesn't need to be the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, and the star edge rusher of the Dallas Cowboys isn't expecting a contract that averages $40 million per season.

The fourth-year player out of Penn State would like to have a deal in place before the offseason starts in the spring, but also said he doesn't intend to hold out.

Parsons is headed into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. That's where 2023 All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb was when he stayed away from the club for all of this past offseason and training camp before signing a $136 million, four-year extension in late August.

There could be one big difference between the situations involving Parsons and Lamb.

The Dallas receiver had the same coach and offensive system in place. Now, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy is on an expiring contract, as is first-year defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.

The Cowboys (6-8), who play NFC South-leading Tampa Bay (8-6) at home Sunday night, are close to elimination after reaching the playoffs each of the past three seasons.

Parsons missed four games with a high ankle sprain, and the season is likely to end with four at least starters on injured reserve.

“I don’t know what the coaching is going to be like,” Parsons said. “I would love to have Zimmer back. I kind of publicly, consistently say that, what he’s done for this team, through the injuries and everything. He’s done a tremendous job for me. If they do change ... I’ve got to learn a new scheme. I’ve got to be around guys.”

Parsons is noncommittal about the money because he believes he has proven the impact he can have. Even with the first injury absence of his career, Parsons is 1 1/2 sacks from reaching double digits each of his first four seasons.

The other four players to do that are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I think I’m the best player in the world,” said Parsons, who has 49 sacks. “I don’t throw numbers out there like that. I’ll see what they’re willing to give me.”

Parsons has 7 1/2 sacks in six games since returning from injury, but doesn't believe finishing strong will have much influence on what happens with contract talks after the season.

“I think I’m a difference-maker, and I’ll probably be treated like a difference-maker,” Parsons said. “I don’t think these next three weeks I’m going to gain $20 million. I think I’m pretty much capped.”

And the salary cap will be on Parsons' mind as he ponders what figures to be a huge payday.

San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa has the current highest average annual value for a defensive player at $34 million. Bosa signed a $170 million, five-year extension last year.

“It would be nice to be surrounded by good players. Players that will help me win championships,” Parsons said. “To me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid into 3-4 people, that doesn’t sound too fun to me. It’s about keeping people that can make a difference. We’ll see how it breaks down, but I want to keep as many guys as possible.”