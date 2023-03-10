Dallas Cowboys could seek Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency

DALLAS COWBOYS (13-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Dalton Schultz, QB Cooper Rush, K Brett Maher, LB Leighton Vander Esch, G Connor McGovern, CB Anthony Brown, S Donovan Wilson, LB Anthony Barr, LS Jake McQuaide, LS Matt Overton, WR Noah Brown, T Jason Peters, DE Dante Fowler, LB Luke Gifford, CB C.J. Goodwin, DT Johnathan Hankins, WR T.Y. Hilton, DT Carlos Watkins.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: T Terence Steele, RB Rico Dowdle.

NEEDS: The Cowboys figure to be in the running for free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. They could use another playmaker among the pass-catchers. RB Tony Pollard is set to play on the $10 million franchise tag if a long-term deal isn't reached. Pollard's tag means Schultz is likely to leave in free agency, but the Cowboys believe they already have his replacements in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. Dallas needs a LB and could bring back Vander Esch and/or Barr. Tackle is intriguing. The Cowboys are expected to keep Steele despite him tearing an ACL in December. Oft-injured Tyron Smith could be released to save salary cap space, but owner/general manager Jerry Jones has indicated he wants to keep Smith.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $16 million over.