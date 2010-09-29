Cowboys rookie Bryant picks up $54,896 dinner tab

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant knew there would be payback for his refusal to carry shoulder pads in training camp, a traditional chore for rookies. The check came due this week at the traditional "rookie picks up the tab'' dinner.

The damage: $54,896.

The meal was supposed to be only for the offensive unit, but more than 20 Cowboys showed up at a steakhouse and brought their appetites, said Bryant's adviser, David Wells. The story first was reported by ESPN.com.

"People had goooood meals," Wells said, laughing. "If you'd never had lobster before, you had it that night." Then again, Bryant is making $2.8 million this season, so he can afford it.

Early in camp, Bryant wasn't aware he was expected to schlep anyone's shoulder pads, which caused a tiff with Roy Williams. This time, Bryant knew what was coming. "He just didn't know that many people were going to show up," Wells said.

Close call for Jaguar

Jaguars receiver Kassim Osgood leaped out a second-floor window to escape a gun-wielding man who attacked him and a 19-year-old Jaguars cheerleader, according to Jacksonville, Fla., police. Osgood ran to a neighbor's house to call police.

The intruder exchanged gunfire with his former girlfriend, Mackenzie Rae Putnal, after putting a gun to her head Monday night, police said. The sheriff's report said Osgood, 30, suffered minor bruises.

Julian Armond Bartletto, 20, of Jacksonville, was found at his home and arrested on charges of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, armed robbery, burglary and violation of an injunction.

Around the leagueBen Roethlisberger wishes he could play in Sunday's Ravens-Steelers game, according to a text message the suspended quarterback sent to Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis . . . Ravens running back Ray Rice (bruised knee) did not practice Wednesday. If he can't start, Willis McGahee will . . . Cardinals receiver Steve Breaston will miss at least one game after having arthroscopic knee surgery.