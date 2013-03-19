Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins to play in Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, Ohio -- The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins will meet in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 to open the NFL's preseason.

The night game at Fawcett Stadium will follow the induction ceremonies the previous day. Entering the Hall of Fame will be former Cowboys offensive lineman Larry Allen, former Dolphins wide receiver Cris Carter, and Bill Parcells, who coached in Dallas and later was Miami's vice president of football operations.

Also being inducted are tackle Jonathan Ogden, defensive tackles Warren Sapp and Curley Culp, and linebacker Dave Robinson.

The Hall of Fame is celebrating its 50th anniversary and has plans to recognize many returning members as well as the new inductees.