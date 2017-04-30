Dalton Crossan agrees to sign with Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted

Dalton Crossan wasn’t drafted this weekend, but his NFL dream will continue.

The Lake Ronkonkoma native and Sachem North alum agreed to a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts shortly after the draft concluded on Saturday evening.

“My agent and I got a lot of calls right after the draft ended,” said Crossan, a running back who played collegiately at New Hampshire. “They were the best opportunity in terms of me contributing right away and making the team.”

The Colts currently have Frank Gore, who will turn 34 in May, as well as Robert Turbin and Josh Ferguson on their depth chart. They also drafted USF running back Marlon Mack in the fourth round.

“He’s unbelievable,” Crossan said of Gore. “He’s been doing it for a long time. It’ll be great to learn from a guy like that.”

Crossan, the co-winner of the Hansen Award in 2011 as Suffolk’s most outstanding high school football player, had 5,189 all-purpose yards — 2,167 rushing yards, 779 receiving yards, 1,793 return yards — in four seasons at New Hampshire, and ranked 12th in the FCS last season with 1,977 all-purpose yards. He expects to contribute on both offense and special teams, just as he did in college.

The opportunity to catch passes out of the backfield from Andrew Luck just happens to be an added bonus.

“I’m sure he’ll have a lot of wisdom to share,” Crossan said of the Colts quarterback. “He’s a great football mind and an unbelievable quarterback.”

Magliore to Bucs. Paul Magliore, a Lynbrook alum who played linebacker at Arizona, agreed to a free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Magliore was a second-team All-Long Island selection in 2010 at quarterback after leading the Owls to the Long Island Class III title. He had 153 total tackles and 2 1⁄2 sacks in two seasons with the Wildcats after transferring from Arizona Western.