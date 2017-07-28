Damontre Moore, Dallas Cowboys DE and fomer Giant, suspended 2 games for substance-abuse violation

OXNARD, Calif. — A third Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman will miss the start of the season because of a suspension.

The NFL said Friday that defensive end Damontre’ Moore has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Defensive ends David Irving and defensive tackle Randy Gregory already were suspended.

Moore, an offseason addition, worked out with the Cowboys during training camp last year but wasn’t signed then because of concerns over some off-the-field issues.

Irving will miss the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. Randy Gregory, a second-round pick who slid in the 2015 draft because of concerns over marijuana use, could miss the entire season for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy.

Cornerback Nolan Carroll, a free agent pickup from Philadelphia, faces a two-game ban over his arrest on a drunken-driving charge earlier this year.