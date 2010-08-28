Darrel Young file

Redskins fullback

Age: 23.

Height/weight: 5-11/245.

College: Villanova.

High School: Amityville.

About Darrel: A Newsday first-team All-Long Island selection in 2004, Young emerged as a leader on Villanova's defense, finishing second on the team in

tackles his junior and

senior seasons. A

four-year starter at linebacker in college, Young was moved to fullback at the start of Redskins training camp and was in a handful of plays in Friday's 16-11 win over the Jets. He left the game in the third quarter, feeling ill.