Darrel Young file
Darrel Young file
Redskins fullback
Age: 23.
Height/weight: 5-11/245.
College: Villanova.
High School: Amityville.
About Darrel: A Newsday first-team All-Long Island selection in 2004, Young emerged as a leader on Villanova's defense, finishing second on the team in
tackles his junior and
senior seasons. A
four-year starter at linebacker in college, Young was moved to fullback at the start of Redskins training camp and was in a handful of plays in Friday's 16-11 win over the Jets. He left the game in the third quarter, feeling ill.