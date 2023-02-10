Former Jets Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis to be inducted into Hall of Fame





PHOENIX. — Two of the best players in Jets history got their just recognition as two of the NFL’s greatest players of all time on Thursday.

Former defensive lineman Joe Klecko and former cornerback Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year as part of a nine-person class.

Joining Klecko and Revis in the 2023 class that will be immortalized in Canton in August are coach Don Coryell, Ronde Barber, Chuck Howley, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware.

Revis was eligible for a gold jacket for the first time. He and Joe Thomas were first-ballot Hall of Famers. For Klecko, this honor was a long time coming — 30 years to be exact — and long overdue.

The 69-year-old Klecko was first eligible for induction in 1993 as a Modern Era candidate. He finally was voted in by the Senior Committee, along with Howley and Riley.

Klecko was a sixth-round pick out of Temple in 1977. He became a key player in the Jets’ famed "New York Sack Exchange" of the early 1980s along with Mark Gastineau, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam. Klecko spent 11 of his 12 years in the NFL with the Jets. He retired after spending the 1988 season with the Indianapolis Colts.

As a Jet, Klecko appeared in 140 games from 1977-87 and played all across the defensive line. He made four Pro Bowls from 1981-85 — once as their right defensive end, twice as their left defensive tackle and once as a nose tackle. Klecko also was named first-team All-Pro in 1981 and 1985 and second team in 1983.

Klecko was credited with leading the NFL in sacks with 20.5 in 1981, although sacks didn’t become an official stat until the following year. He "unofficially’' totaled 78.0 sacks, second only to Gastineau (107.5) in franchise history. Klecko finished second to Giants legend Lawrence Taylor in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 1981.

The Jets retired Klecko’s No. 73 in 2004 and inducted him into their Ring of Honor six years later.

Revis, 37, was drafted 14th overall in 2007 by the Jets, who traded up 11 spots to take him. The Pittsburgh product made an immediate impact.

Darrelle Revis of the Jets reacts in the third quarter against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 27, 2015. Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

He started all 16 games as a rookie and recorded three interceptions and 17 passes defensed. His ability to shut down the opposition’s best receiver led to his part of the football field being known as, “Revis Island.”

Revis played 11 seasons, including eight with the Jets, from 2007-12 and again in 2015-16. Revis also played for Tampa Bay, New England — he won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots — and Kansas City.

During his Jets career, Revis had 25 interceptions, returned three for touchdowns and had 112 passes defensed. In 2009, he intercepted six passes and led the NFL with 31 passes defensed. He was runner-up to Green Bay’s Charles Woodson in the Defensive Player of the Year voting that year.

Revis made five Pro Bowls as a Jet and seven overall. He was first-team All-Pro four times, including three as a Jet.

The Jets reached the AFC Championship Game twice in Revis’ first four seasons (2009, 2010) and haven’t made the playoffs since then.

But the Jets’ relationship with Revis was tumultuous, as he held out twice in contract disputes. After playing only two games in 2012 because of a torn ACL, Revis was traded to the Buccaneers because the Jets didn’t want to give him a huge contract extension.

Tampa Bay signed Revis to a six-year, $96 million deal and released him one year later. The Jets brought back Revis in 2015 on a five-year, $70 million deal and cut him after two seasons.

In 2018, Revis signed a one-day contract and officially retired as a Jet. The Jets honored him this past season, adding him to their Ring of Honor.