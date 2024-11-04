SportsFootball

Broncos sign pass rusher Jonathon Cooper to 4-year extension before trading away Baron Browning

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) runs from Denver...

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) runs from Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Despite their lopsided loss at Baltimore, all was not lost for the Denver Broncos over the weekend. They signed outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper to a four-year extension while in Maryland, the team announced Monday.

A person with knowledge of the parameters of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details, told The Associated Press it was worth up to $60 million and includes $33 million in guarantees.

The deal came to light on the same day the Broncos agreed to send outside linebacker Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round pick in 2025.

Cooper has 5 1/2 sacks this season after leading the team with 8 1/2 sacks a year ago.

He's in the final year of the four-year, $3.58 million deal he signed as a rookie in 2021 when the Broncos chose him in the seventh round out of Ohio State. Browning was his college teammate and was selected in the third round that year.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph recently praised Cooper, saying “his energy, his toughness and his focus is always on point,” attributes he said force teammates to “match his intensity.”

“I think obviously with a guy like Coop, we value him so highly for what he does both in the pass and the run game,” Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen said Monday while on a Zoom call with reporters. “He is truly the ultimate team player, willing to do whatever helps. ... It's awesome to see guys like that get rewarded. I think it sends a really good message around the locker room.”

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper...

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

