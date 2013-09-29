Denver Broncos crush Philadelphia Eagles as Peyton Manning sets new NFL record

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos scored more points than they ever had in their 54-year history Sunday, blowing out the Philadelphia Eagles 52-20 behind Peyton Manning's four touchdown throws.

With two TD passes each to Demaryius Thomas and Wes Welker, Manning completed all but a half-dozen of his 34 throws for 327 yards. He didn't even step on the field in the fourth quarter.

Manning's 16 TD passes are the most in the first month of a season, besting the previous mark of 14 set by Don Meredith in 1966 and tied by Kurt Warner in 1999. Manning also joined Milt Plum in 1960 as the only quarterbacks to throw that many touchdown passes without an interception.

Manning got off to a rather slow start but drove the Broncos (4-0) on a trio of long touchdown drives in the third quarter to make this one another laugher against the Eagles (1-3).