Broncos safety Kareem Jackson returns to practice following second suspension for illegal hits

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kareem Jackson, the Denver Broncos' hard-hitting safety who has forfeited nearly $1 million in fines and paychecks over a series of over-the-top tackles this season, returned to practice Wednesday after completing his second suspension.

After missing six of the Broncos' last seven games, Jackson is eligible to return to action Sunday night when the Broncos (7-7) host the New England Patriots (3-11).

His role is uncertain, however, because fourth-year safety PJ Locke has played well in Jackson's absence opposite Justin Simmons. Jackson could be used on early downs or in certain sub packages with Locke maintaining most of the snaps.

Last time he returned from a suspension, Jackson was reinserted into the starting lineup right away, but his very first tackle resulted in another suspension and this time, the league declined to cut his four-game punishment in half.

As a converted cornerback, Jackson’s 5-foot-10, 183-pound frame puts him on the smaller size for NFL safeties, something he’s compensated for with his signature hard-hitting style.

Jackson was granted an audience with Commissioner Roger Goodell last month as he sought advice on how to quit running afoul of the league's unnecessary roughness rules where hits that were once celebrated are now scorned.

Jackson said, however, that he only came away with more questions.

“I was told that I’m responsible for the offensive guys’ protection,” Jackson said at his Christmas charity event this month. “So, I’m not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect them, as well. ... At the end of the day, I’m going to go out and I’ll play the game as I have since 2010."

That's worrisome for Broncos fans pining for an end to Denver's eight-year playoff drought because Jackson said much the same thing after his first suspension and he got dinged again for his very first tackle upon his return.

Jackson has surrendered $837,000 in lost paychecks to go with the $89,670 he’s been fined for unsafe hits this season. He said his unflagged hit on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco in Week 6 that drew a $43,709 fine was erased entirely by the league — but not before Goodell used it as an example of Jackson’s over-the-top tackles during their Nov. 30 meeting in New York.

Jackson said Goodell asked him why would he hit Pacheco like he did when the running back was going down and Jackson explained he’d already committed to going in low and that as elite as NFL athletes are, it’s impossible for any human to change his trajectory in that split-second and avoid the contact when the ball carrier ducks at the last moment.