SportsFootball

The Broncos have a promising rookie class led by QB Bo Nix but face long odds of ending long drought

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix passes during the first half...

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix passes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

By The Associated Press

DENVER BRONCOS (8-9)

EXPECTATIONS: The Broncos are thin across the board in part because of the $53 million in dead cap charges from the Russell Wilson release (and where will be another $32 million charge in 2025). They lost a lot of leadership with the exits of S Justin Simmons, C Lloyd Cushenberry III and ILB Josey Jewell. But they still have CB Pat Surtain II and second-year coach Sean Payton hoping for a repeat of last season when they had the fewest injuries in the league. They'll be hard-pressed to snap their seven-year streak of losing records or their eight-year playoff drought, however.

NEW FACES: QB Bo Nix, DE John Franklin-Myers, WR Josh Reynolds, RB Audric Estime, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, OLB Jonah Ellis and DL Eyioma Uwazurike (who returns from a yearlong gambling suspension).

KEY LOSSES: S Justin Simmons, ILB Josey Jewell, C Lloyd Cushenberry III, QB Russell Wilson.

STRENGTHS: Receivers, running backs, defensive line, offensive line.

WEAKNESSES: Lack of depth on both lines and elsewhere, tight end question marks, rookie quarterback sure to have his growing pains.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Nix, WR DeVaughn Vele, WR Tim Patrick.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Courtland Sutton.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 150-1. Over/under wins: 5 1/2.

More football news

Lions and Packers and Vikings and Bears, oh my! The NFC North has become a daunting division3m read
Bears GM Ryan Poles sets lofty standards for QB Caleb Williams heading into season3m read
Hiring coach, adding players left Seahawks GM John Schneider feeling like the offseason blitzed by2m read
Rock: Schoen's Giants appear to be treading water heading into season4m read
Mahomes and the Chiefs are seeking another AFC West title and an unprecedented Super Bowl 3-peat3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME