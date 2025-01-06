SportsFootball

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has medical setback, clouds future with team

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

By The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture, further clouding his future with the team.

Watson has only played in 19 games since signing a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland in 2022.

General manager Andrew Berry opened his season wrapup news conference on Monday with the unexpected update on Watson. He said the Browns only learned about Watson’s new medical situation during player exit meetings on Sunday.

Berry said the team should have information on Watson in the coming days. The team recently restructured the 29-year-old’s contract to get future salary-cap relief and flexibility.

Watson went 1-6 as a starter this season before injuring his Achilles on Oct. 20 against Cincinnati. He was among the NFL’s lowest rated QBs at the time. Last season, Watson suffered a season-ending injury to his right throwing shoulder and underwent major surgery.

