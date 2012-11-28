Lions' Ndamukong Suh fined $30,000 for kick on Texans' Matt Schaub

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was fined $30,000 by the NFL on Wednesday, but says he didn't kick Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub on purpose.

That's why Suh insisted he doesn't need to apologize to Schaub.

Suh spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since his left cleat connected with Schaub's groin area in Detroit's loss to Houston last Thursday.

Suh dodged another suspension from the league, which has fined him instead for his latest questionable move on the field.

His reputation, though, has taken another hit.

The NFL suspended Suh for two games last season after he stomped on Green Bay's Evan Dietrich-Smith in a Thanksgiving game. Suh said he was sorry to Dietrich-Smith.