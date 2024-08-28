Lions looking to take another step to reach the Super Bowl for 1st time in franchise history

DETROIT LIONS (14-6)

EXPECTATIONS: The Detroit Lions are a popular pick to reach their first Super Bowl this season. Detroit fell one win short last season, losing a 17-point, third-quarter lead at San Francisco in a 34-31 setback to the 49ers in the NFC championship game. The Lions won two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title. General manager Brad Holmes eliminated potential distractions by signing QB Jared Goff, WR Amon Ra-St. Brown and OT Penei Sewell to contract extensions in a productive offseason. The Lions have one of the league's best offenses, taking advantage of their strong offensive line, veteran under center, pair of RBs and a trio of talented options in the passing game. Detroit's defense should be improved with a revamped secondary and bolstered line with the additions of DE DJ Reader and DE Marcus Davenport.

NEW FACES: Reader, Davenport, CBs Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, G Kevin Zeitler, K Jake Bates.

KEY LOSSES: G Jonah Jackson, WR Josh Reynolds, QB Teddy Bridgewater, DBs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, Tracy Walker, Will Harris, DE Romeo Okwara.

STRENGTHS: The NFL's best offensive line may be in Detroit with All-Pro Penei Sewell, Pro Bowlers Frank Ragnow and Zeitler along with veterans Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow. The Lions might also have the best pair of RBs with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. With the addition of Reader to join DT Alim McNeill, Detroit has a strong tandem in the middle of its defensive line.

WEAKNESSES: Detroit did not replace Reynolds, creating a void with its No. 3 receiver to line up with St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Holmes also chose not to add a veteran QB with starting experience after Bridgewater retired, resting hopes with Hendon Hooker, who hasn't played in a game that counts in nearly two years. The Lions seem to be lacking an edge rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson, especially if the oft-injured Davenport can’t get and stay healthy.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: The Lions took a flyer on kicker Jake Bates, who played for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL last season. Michael Badgley, who closed last season with the team, had a significant injury in late July that opened up an opportunity for Bates. He made four field goals, including a 43-yard kick to win a preseason game at Kansas City, but missed an extra point. Bates made UFL-record 64-yard field goal in last season's opener and finished the year 3 for 4 on field goals from 60-plus yards.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Jose Juarez

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: Williams seems set up to have a breakout season. The speedy receiver had six catches for 79 yards in the playoffs after making eye-catching plays late in the regular season. Jameson, drafted No. 12 overall by Detroit in 2022, was suspended at the start of last season for violating the NFL's gambling policy after he had only one catch in six games during his injury-shortened rookie season.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 12-1. Over/under wins: 10 1/2